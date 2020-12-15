Steam News Hub launches

After first launching as an experiment in Steam Labs back in March 2020, Steam has today announced the official launch of the new Steam News Hub becoming a full feature of Steam and replacing the previous news feed found at /news. The new Steam News Hub shows posts from the games you play, wish list, follow, or are recommended. Or, if you want to take full control, you can change all that with a few quick setting adjustments in the left-hand menu. Plus, you can choose to follow and receive news from dozens of top gaming news sources across a variety of languages.

“By default, the Steam News Hub will show you everything posted by the developers of the games you play, games you wish list, and games that you follow. From patch notes to weekend tournaments to Major Updates, the News Hub is a great way to keep up to speed with new developments and activities in the games you care about. But you can easily change these defaults to exclude certain kinds of posts or posts from certain categories of games. You can also mute individual games directly from the News Hub.”

Source : Steam

