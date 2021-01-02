Steam February Game Festival 2021 offers over 500 playable demos to explore

Valve has released more details about what you can expect from this years Steam Game Festival February 2021 Edition, which will start in a few days time on February 3rd 2021 and will continue until February 9th 2021. The festival provides gamers with a chance to explore over 500 free game demos as well as watch developer live streams and even chat with the developers creating the games.

“The Steam Game Festival: February 2021 Edition is coming soon! Play the newest demos on upcoming games on Steam — before they are even released! Watch the trailer for a sneak peak at what developers around the world will be sharing, and prepare to join in from February 3 until February 9.”

"Join us for the Steam Game Festival, February 2021 edition, starting February 3rd at 10am Pacific.Explore over 500 free game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with developers about the games they are making.

Source : Steam

