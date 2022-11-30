Spider-man Miles Morales Steam Deck gameplay and best settings

Spider-Man fans interested in learning more about the performance and gameplay they can expect when playing the new PC version of the Spider-man Miles Morales game on the Steam Deck handheld games console. Will be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has released a new video providing a look at some Spider-man Miles Morales Steam Deck gameplay.

The highly anticipated port of the Spider-man Miles Morales game from the PlayStation platform to PC was released earlier this month and is now available to play on PC and the fantastic Steam Deck handheld game console created by Valve.

Steam Deck gameplay

“In this video, we take a look at the New PC version of SpiderMan Miles Morales running on the Steam Deck, and yeah it’s pretty amazing! we also do some configuration to get better performance.”

“You can play with a controller, and there are lots of options to choose from. You can use a DualSense controller for PS5 with a wired USB connection to enjoy the full DualSense controller experience, including adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response. The game also supports a variety of other peripherals and innumerable remapping options with Steam Input.

The game is also fully playable with mouse and keyboard, and an important part of that development was creating a default control scheme that makes players feel like they are in full control as they web swing at high speed or engage in spectacular battles against foes with Miles’ electric powers.”

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals