Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max $200 wireless headset

Turtle Beach has today introduced their new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless gaming headset which will be available to purchase from May 8, 2022 priced at $200. The wireless headset has been created to provide a “premium gaming experience” across all platforms and supports PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX will be available in two colors Black or Cobalt Blue and is capable of providing up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge. Supplied with a 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is also compatible with both iOS and Android mobile operating system is and when flat a 15 minute charge can provide over eight hours of gameplay.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX

“The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX continues delivering the superior high-quality audio with powerful 3D spatial surround sound and ultimate comfort that have made it the best-selling and highly acclaimed premium wireless gaming headset. IGN recently included the Stealth 700 Gen 2 in its latest Best Gaming Headsets 2022 story, naming it the Best Xbox Series X|S Gaming Headset.

The Stealth 700 Gen 2’s premium features like large and powerful 50 mm Nanoclear drivers, Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions, ProSpecs glasses-friendly comfort, Superhuman Hearing, a metal-reinforced headband, as well as Bluetooth for talking on Discord, taking calls, listening to music, and connecting to the mobile companion app – all make a return with the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX. The Designed for Xbox Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is available for pre-order today from www.turtlebeach.com and at participating retailers worldwide. “

Turtle Beach wireless headset

“Additionally, Turtle Beach’s new Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB models unveiled in early March are now available for pre-order in North America and launch May 8, 2022. In the UK and Europe, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and USB Xbox models are on-sale today at www.turtlebeach.com and at participating retailers.

Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox adds multiplatform compatibility plus best-in-class 48+ hour battery life for a $129.99 MSRP, while Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for Xbox brings the best-selling headset’s battery life up to 24+ hours while maintaining its attractive $99.99 MSRP. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX in Black is available today, while the Midnight Red and Arctic Camo versions will be available May 8, 2022. Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB is available today in Black or White.”

Source : TB

