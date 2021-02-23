Star is now available on Disney+ in the UK and Europe

Disney has added a new channel to its Disney+ streaming service, Star and the channel is now live in the UK, Europe and some other countries.

Star brings a range of new content to Disney+ which includes classic TV shows like Lost, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and more.

⭐️ TODAY IS THE DAY ⭐️ Welcome to Star on Disney+. Start streaming a whole new world of entertainment. #DisneyPlusStar pic.twitter.com/L7ZaeaOvKD — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) February 23, 2021

There is also a wide range of movies including Con Air, Planet of the Apes, There’s Something about Mary and lots more movies.

You can find out more details about the new content that is available on Star and Disney+ over ayt Disney at the link below.

Source Disney+

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals