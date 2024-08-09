Lexar Professional Go 2TB iPhone SSD with hub

As a creative professional, you understand the critical importance of having reliable, high-capacity storage that can keep up with your fast-paced workflow. The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is designed to meet these needs and more, offering a compact, high-performance solution that’s perfect for photographers, videographers, and filmmakers on the go. This device is not just about storage; it’s about enhancing your entire creative process, making it more efficient and seamless.

Lexar Professional Go

Key Takeaways Ultra-compact design for easy portability

High-capacity storage options (1TB and 2TB)

Direct Apple ProRes recording for iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max

Multi-use hub for connecting various accessories

Broad compatibility with iPhone and Android devices

High-speed performance with read speeds up to 1050MB/s

Durable with IP65 rating and 256-bit AES encryption

Early bird incentives are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $129 or £102 (depending on current exchange rates). Imagine having a storage device that’s no bigger than your thumb, yet powerful enough to handle all your data needs. The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD is incredibly easy to carry and attach to your devices, making it a seamless addition to your creative toolkit. Its ultra-compact design means you can slip it into your pocket or camera bag without adding any significant weight or bulk, allowing you to focus on your creative work without being bogged down by cumbersome equipment.

iPhone SSD with Hub

Whether you’re capturing high-resolution photos or recording 4K videos, storage space is crucial. With options available in both 1TB and 2TB, you’ll never have to worry about running out of space. This SSD ensures you have ample room for all your projects, no matter how large. Imagine being on a shoot and not having to constantly check your storage capacity; this peace of mind allows you to concentrate fully on your creative vision.

For those using the iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max, this SSD supports direct Apple ProRes recording. This means you can capture high-quality footage directly onto the SSD, bypassing the need for additional storage solutions and streamlining your workflow. This feature is a catalyst for mobile filmmakers who need to capture and store large files without compromising on quality or speed.

Assuming that the Lexar Professional Go funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Lexar Professional Go portable SSD with Hub project examine the promotional video below.

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD isn’t just a storage device; it’s also a versatile multi-use hub. You can connect various photography and videography accessories, making it an all-in-one solution for your creative needs. This feature is particularly useful when you’re out in the field and need to connect multiple devices simultaneously. Imagine being able to transfer files from your camera, charge your phone, and connect a microphone all at once—this SSD makes it possible.

One of the standout features of this SSD is its broad compatibility. It works seamlessly with both iPhone and Android devices, thanks to its USB Type-C and OTG functionality. This ensures that no matter what device you’re using, you can easily integrate the SSD into your workflow. This cross-platform compatibility is essential for creative professionals who often switch between different devices and operating systems.

Speed is of the essence when transferring large files, and the Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD delivers. With read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s, you can quickly transfer files and get back to what you do best—creating. Imagine being able to transfer a full-length 4K video in just seconds; this kind of speed can significantly cut down your post-production time, allowing you to meet tight deadlines with ease.

The Type-C male plug allows for direct connection without the need for extra cables, adding to the device’s convenience and portability. This feature is particularly beneficial when you’re working in tight spaces or on the move. No more fumbling with multiple cables and adapters; just plug in and start working.

Durability is another key aspect of this SSD. With an IP65 rating, it’s resistant to dust and water, ensuring your data remains safe in various environments. Additionally, the 256-bit AES encryption provides an extra layer of security, giving you peace of mind that your data is protected. Whether you’re shooting in a dusty desert or a rainy forest, you can trust that your data will remain secure and intact.

Revolutionize your creative workflow with the Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD and experience the perfect blend of performance, portability, and versatility. This device is not just a tool; it’s an essential part of your creative arsenal, designed to help you achieve your best work with ease and efficiency.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the portable SSD with Hub, jump over to the official Lexar Professional Go crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals