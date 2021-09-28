Akasa USB 3.2 NVMe M.2 external hard drive enclosure

Akasa has launched a new external hard drive enclosure supporting M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD drives and using USB 3.2 4 connectivity in a sleek aluminum enclosure. The external hard drive is capable of transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps offering a great way to create a portable hard drive using fast M.2 SSD storage.

“Easily leverage incredible speeds of up to 20Gbps and portability of M.2 SSD as an ultra-fast external hard drive storage. Premium aluminum enclosure coupled with a convenient tool-free design.”

Akasa USB 3.2 NVMe M.2 external hard drive specifications

Application USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 aluminium enclosure for M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

External Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C

Internal Interface M.2 PCIe Gen 3 (compatible with M key and x2 B+M key SSD)

Compatibility PCIe Gen 3, Gen 2, Gen 1 x2/x4 NVMe SSD 2280, 2260, 2242, 2230 size SSD

Transfer Rate 20Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2×2)

10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1 / USB 3.0)

480Mbps (USB 2.0)

Protocol USB Attached SCSI Protocol (UASP) specification compliant

Dimensions 122 x 46 x 15mm

Operating System Support Windows 7/8/8.1/10

Mac OS 10.8 or later

Linux 2.6.24 or later

Product Code AK-ENU3M2-07

“Superior build quality provided by an aluminium heat sink design for optimal cooling which screams durability of the external hard drive enclosure. A slim and portable design enables you to easily carry the enclosure on the go. Fits the most common sizes of M.2 NMVe Drives in the market including 80mm (2280), 60mm (2260), 42mm (2242), 30mm(2230). User friendly design enables quick and easy installation of NVMe without the need for any additional drivers before use.”

Source : Akasa

