Spotify Premium users will get individual Shuffle and Play buttons

Spotify has announced that it is making some new features available for Spotify Premium users, this will include some new individual buttons for Shuffle and for Play.

The music streaming service has announced that these will be made available to both Android and iOS users.

Music—and how you listen to it—should be yours to control. So from the moment you hit play on Spotify, you decide the way you want to hear your favorite playlists or that new album you’re obsessed with. So to make that choice even clearer and simpler, we’re improving the listener experience and separating the Shuffle and Play Buttons for Spotify Premium users.

This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to. Whether you love the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode, or prefer listening to tunes in order by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered.

The new Spotify Play and Shuffle buttons will be released to Android and iOS sometime within the next few weeks they will be available to Spotify Premium subscribers. You can find out more information at the link below.

Source Spotify

