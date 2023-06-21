Spotify Desktop app update adds new design

Spotify has announced that it is updating its Desktop app with a range of new features and also a new design, according to the music streaming service this is one or the largest revamps for their app to date.

As well as the new design there are also some new features, the Your Library and Now Playing views have had a complete redesign, you can see more details on what is included below.

We’re keeping the main content area unchanged, so it will still be your central hub to browse, discover, and find recommended songs and podcasts. But you’ll also find a few new additions to help align our Desktop experience with the mobile app.

On the left-hand side of the app window, we’re anchoring the new Your Library so you can quickly access your saved music and podcast collections. And from initial insights we’ve seen, users have found that the new Library helps them save time, provides them with a better overview, and allows them to more easily switch between playlists.

On the right-hand side of the app, you’ll find the Now Playing view, which displays the current song or podcast you’re listening to. You can even find more information about the song and artist here, as well as information on tour dates and merch—making it easier to connect with your favorite artists and discover more about them. For select podcasts, you can even follow transcripts as you listen.

You can find out more information about the Spotify Desktop app over at the Spotify website at the link below, the new looks are available in your browser as well as on your desktop.

Source Spotify



