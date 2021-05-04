AM HATSU ergonomic split wireless keyboard created by Angry Miao

Angry Miao has created a new ergonomic keyboard featuring a wireless split keyboard layout offering in the form of the AM HATSU. The AM HATSU split wireless keyboard is still in its development stage and will be ready in approximately six months time. Manufacturing for the first batch is limited to just 100 units and each of these 100 units are equipped with a unique code, adding to its exclusivity.

“Why is there still nobody using highly-advanced 5-axis simultaneous CNC machining and the fastest wireless solution available to create a keyboard that not only looks amazing but also relieves neck and shoulder pain? Because there’s nobody who has ever put technology and experience above cost when building a keyboard. However, we believe there are people out there who understand its value.”

Features of the AM HATSU wireless split ergonomic keyboard :

– Protecting shoulders through a split wireless design – Studies have shown that slouching is especially bad for the human, which is unavoidable with the size and shape of traditional keyboards. A split keyboard eases this burden on the shoulders, by taking into account the different width of shoulders. AM HATSU is equipped with the most advanced wireless chip and uses two wireless communication protocols at the same time to connect to the host and two independent split keyboards, ensuring an ultra-low latency wireless connection.

Between the left and right keyboards, low-frequency communication is used to ensure sufficient anti-interference, perfectly matching even the messiest desktops. This is the best wireless solution available today, with the lowest power consumption, the strongest anti-interference ability and lowest latency.

– Protecting wrists through a curved metal surface – When people are using traditional keyboards, they will inevitably bend their wrists when typing on a flat surface. The AM HATSU uses an advanced three-dimensional shape with a high inside and low outside which effectively avoids pain in the wrist joints. Due to the complex curved lines, ordinary metal 3D printing cannot match the required precision and surface smoothness. Therefore aviation industry-level five-axis CNC crafting is used to achieve AM HATSU’s strength, durability and finishing its curved surfaces.

– Protecting fingers through a 4×6 layout – With ergonomics at its core, AM HATSU is not only very different from traditional keyboards, it also features an unconventional 4×6 layout. Repeated movement of fingers increases the burden on the fingers and wrist. Therefore, the key positions on AM HATSU have been optimized compared to traditional keyboards. This difference in key layout comes with a small learning curve for long-time keyboard users, but is well worth it when put against the health benefits that the new layout brings.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : PR News : Angry Miao

