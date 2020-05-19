Spike Lee Da 5 Bloods film premiers on Netflix June 12th

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Spike Lee war drama of four African-American Vietnam veterans who return to Vietnam. The film is directed by Spike Lee who co-produced the film with Jon Kilik, Beatriz Levin and Lloyd Levin according to a screenplay written by Lee, Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo and Kevin Willmott. The film stars Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Jean Reno, and Chadwick Boseman.

“From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.”

Source : Netflix

