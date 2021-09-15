Spider Tree Tent combines the comfort of a hammock with a tent

Outdoor adventurers looking for something a little larger than a single person hammock may be interested in the aptly named Spider tree tent providing enough space for three people to be elevated off the ground between three trees. Providing the comfort of a hammock and the security of a tent, the Spider Tree Tent is being marketed as the world’s most advanced tree tent and has a patent pending on its design and features a number of safety, comfort, storage and versatility features.

Spider Tree Tent

The Spider Tree Tent is designed with three comfortable hammock areas and three accessible side doors, allowing each person opportunity to exit with impunity. The construction consists of a woven mesh material providing a softer floor, excellent ventilation, and of course, the incredible vistas of the outdoors.

“As a 3-person tent it provides ample space and all the multi-layered warmth you may need on your more extreme camping adventures. It also offers a great amount of functionality – giant gear pockets, multiple entry points, stronger and lightweight roof, rain protection, unrivaled ventilation/breathebility – everything you’ll ever need from a quality tree tent.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $439 or £325 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Kickstarter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Spider Tree Tent hammock and tent project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the hammock and tent, jump over to the official Spider Tree Tent crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

