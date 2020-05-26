Spherical quadruped robot with obstacle avoidance

A cute Arduino powered spherical quadruped robot has been created by Gregory Leveque, using an Arduino Nano, along with a 16-channel servo driver board. Technology included in the small robot include obstacle avoidance, thanks to a rotating ultrasonic sensor protruding from the top half of the sphere.

“Two years ago, by curiosity, I ordered an Arduino starter kit without background on electronic and code. I do not know what happened to me… I battled during the first two weeks to simply blink a led….

Weeks and months later, projects after projects, the pleasure to play with Arduino did not fade away, quite the contrary. I made tangible progress using Internet publications, now it is time for me to share my own experience. I am pleased to present my first Instructable.

The present Instructable describes a spherical quadruped robot. The base of the robot is a quadruped platform with two articulations by leg and all integrated into a spherical frame. On standby mode, the robot looks like a sphere and transforms itself into quadruped to move. An ultrasonic sensor is used to avoid clash during motion.”

