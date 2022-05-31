SpellForce III Reforced RPG RTS game launches on consoles June 7th

Gamers searching for a combination of role-playing and real-time strategy may be interested in SpellForce III Reforced combining both RPG and RTS gameplay simultaneously. Check out the teaser trailer below the new SpellForce III Reforced game which will be launching on consoles next month and available in just over a week’s time on June 7, 2022.

SpellForce III Reforced

SpellForce III Reforced is already available to play on PC via Steam and is priced at £33 features of the game include:

Innovative Mix : Unique gameplay blending RTS and RPG naturally together

Create & Customize : Create your own hero and choose between distinct skill trees

Build to Fight : Raise your own army and fight epic mass battles

Epic Storyline : Immerse yourself in a rich world – Unravel the secrets behind the current situation in Nortander. Explore Eo, a fully-realized world filled with interesting characters and heart-wrenching stories.

Make new friends – assemble your party from a diverse cast of companions that not only complement your skills in interesting ways but also have an impact on the narrative. Manage their skills and equipment to ensure victory on the battlefield.

Choose your side : Strengthen and command one of three factions – Elves, Orcs and Humans. Prepare your troops and fight the mother of all battles. Play strategically, taking advantage of terrain, troop formations, visibility, scouting, etc.

Experience an epic tale : Enjoy a fully-voiced 30+ hour campaign on your own or with friends in the campaign coop mode. Face opponents of all skills in the online battles.

Multiplayer: Strong multiplayer component with various modes – Compete against each other in the PvP and Domination mode or play cooperative either together on one faction or classic where everybody plays a faction.

“It is the year 518. The rebellion of the renegade mages, known as the Mage Wars, has been quashed by the Crown. However, it was a Pyrrhic victory: Whole regions have fallen into anarchy, refugees roam the lands in search of shelter, and a mysterious, deadly plague called the “Bloodburn” has arisen and is spreading rapidly. In times like these people cling to any sign of hope they can find. The Purity of Light, led by a charismatic man called Rondar Lacaine, claims that mages are the source of all misfortune – and that only the second coming of Aonir, the father of all gods, will return Eo to its former splendor.”

SpellForce III Reforced will be launching on PlayStation and Xbox consoles early next month.

Source : Steam

