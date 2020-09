We already saw a speed test of iOS 14 vs iOS 13.7 and now we have another one, although this speed test is a little different.

In the video below we get to see iOS 14 run side by side with iOS 10, then side by side with iOS 12, iOS 12 and finally iOS 14. The tests are run on the iPhone 6S.



This was an interesting test to watch, and it is interesting to see how much Apple’s iOS software has changed over the last few years.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

