Sparkdog PF-DI GDI and I/O project board hits Kickstarter

Developers, makers and electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new project board created by Matthew Dowsett based in Melbourne, Australia. Dowsett is looking to raise enough funds to construct 20 prototype boards that can be used as a stand-alone item or added to a DIY-ECU such as Rabbit ECU for additional functionality like high pressure injector driver and dual reversible DC motor drivers. checkout the introductory video below to learn more about the Sparkdog PF-DI and the inspiration behind it.

“The Sparkdog PF-DI board will open the door to some fun DIY engine management projects that are currently impossible due to the technical complexity of modern direct injection engines. The test car is a MK6 VW Golf GTI with a 2.0 TSI EA888 engine.”

Features of the board include :

– High pressure injector drive for 4 multiplexed injectors

– Dual DC motor driver

– Spill valve drive circuit

– 2 saturated drive crcuit for VVT control

– Input for boost control power supply

– Arduino Due/Mega header footprint

– Teensy 3.5 header footprint

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals