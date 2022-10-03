Neovide sous vide cooker requires no plastic bags or water

Home cooks looking for a more effortless way to cook might be interested in the new Neovide sous vide cooker which requires no water containers or vacuum bags and makes perfect sous vide food at home every time. Launched by Kickstarter campaign is already raised over $300,000 thanks to nearly 1,000 backers with still three days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $306 or £255 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Sous vide is a popular way to cook for both professional chefs and home cooks. Sous vide is a culinary technique that makes it easy to prepare delicious food without overcooking or losing flavor. Derived from the French and meaning “under vacuum“, the technique protects the integrity of food by cooking it in hermetic sealed plastic bags and immersed in water at precisely controlled, low temperature for longer periods of time.”

Sous vide cooker

Assuming that the Neovide funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Neovide sous vide cooker project watch the promotional video below.

“The preparation of sous vide cooking is actually quite complex and tedious. Vacuum packing in bags, trying to control temperature over long cooking times, and using the correct amount of water. Typically, to sous vide properly requires multiple steps and utensils and can be difficult to find time for in today’s fast-paced world. People have gravitated to the improved flavor of sous vide food, but until now, the process has been time-consuming and expensive. With Neovide, the one-stop waterless sous-vide cooker, you can simplify the process and cook perfect food effortlessly.”

“Neovide is revolutionary. With a waterless design and elimination of vacuum sealers, it lets your food retain perfect shape and texture while locking in nutrients and flavor. Neovide’s innovative waterless design allows you to monitor the food temperature with a built-in probe. Just insert the probe into meats and Neovide will display the temperature in real-time. No more guessing. Your food will be cooked to perfection each and every time. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the sous vide cooker, jump over to the official Neovide crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



