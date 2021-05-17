It looks like we have some information on a new smartphone from Sony, the Sony Xperia Ace 2, the handset was recently spotted on the Google Play Console.

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 was listed on the Google Play Console with the model number SO-41B, the listing has revealed some of the handsets specifications.

The device will come with a HD+ display that will feature a resolution of 1496 x 720 pixels and 300ppi, the device will be powered by a Helio P35 mobile processor.

The new Xperia Ace 2 is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and it will have a range of different storage, options, possibly 64GB and 128GB.

The handset will come with a range of cameras, although we do not have many details on these as yet, as soon as we get some more information about the handset, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals