Sony Xperia 10 IV gets official

Earlier we saw the new Sony Xperia 1V and now we have another new Android device from Sony, the Sony Xperia 10 IV.

The Sony Xperia 10 IV comes with a 6-inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and it features a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The device also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The new Sony Xperia 10 IV comes with a range of cameras, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front of the car, and on the back, there are three cameras.

The three rear cameras include a 12-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

The device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging, it goes on sale in the middle of June and will retail for £429 in the UK.

Weighing just 161g, the Xperia 10 IV is lightweight and easy to handle, whether you’re taking photos and videos, playing games, browsing, texting or calling. In addition to this, cutting the height and width of the bezel by 1mm creates a naturally comfortable 67mm width hand-fit design. Featuring IP65/68 water and dust resistance[iv], the Xperia 10 IV is built for everyday life, so you can use it worry-free, whether you’re out for a run or lounging poolside. The Xperia 10 IV display uses Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®. The tough Gorilla® Glass brings improvement in both drop and scratch performance. Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform can easily handle all your apps, movies, games and more, with high performance and power efficiency for superior connectivity.

Source Sony

