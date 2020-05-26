Sony Xperia 1 MK II gets unboxed (Video)

The Sony Xperia 1 MK II is available to pre-order in the US at the moment, the handset will be available in July.

Now we get to have a look at the device in a new video from Unbox Therapy, lets find out what this new handsets is like.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and processing is provided by a Snapdragon 865. There is also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built in storage.

The Sony Xperia 1 MK II comes with a triple camera setup on the back with three 12 megapixel cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 8 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

The new Xperia 1 MK II will go on sale in the US on the 24th of July for $1,199 and it now now available to pre-order in the US.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

