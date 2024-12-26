Sony PS5 Pro – 1 Month In: Should YOU Upgrade? (Pros & Cons)

The highly anticipated PS5 Pro has now been available for a full month, promising a range of enhanced features and capabilities designed to take your gaming experience to the next level. With promises of boosted performance, expanded storage options, and a more compact, sleeker design, the PS5 Pro has generated significant buzz among the gaming community. But after a month of real-world use, does it truly live up to the hype? More importantly, is it the right upgrade choice for your specific gaming needs and setup?

In the detailed video below, ZONEofTECH breaks down the key features, benefits, and potential drawbacks of the PS5 Pro to help you make a well-informed decision about whether this innovative console is worth the investment for you.

Performance: A Noticeable Step Up

One of the primary selling points of the PS5 Pro is its enhanced performance capabilities. If smoother, more responsive gameplay and sharper, more detailed visuals are top priorities for you, the PS5 Pro definitely delivers on its promises. The console supports native 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rates, allowing graphically intensive titles like Spider-Man 2 and Horizon Forbidden West to truly shine, especially when paired with a high-end 4K display. The inclusion of PSSR upscaling technology further enhances image clarity and detail, with particularly noticeable benefits on premium 4K OLED TVs.

It’s important to note, however, that the performance improvements offered by the PS5 Pro aren’t necessarily universal across all titles. Some games, such as Diablo 4 and God of War Ragnarok, show more subtle enhancements when played on the Pro compared to the base PS5. Additionally, a small number of users have reported occasional visual artifacts or glitches when using the upscaling feature, which could potentially detract from the overall experience in certain scenarios. Overall though, the PS5 Pro’s performance upgrades are substantial and deliver a noticeable step up from the base model.

Storage: Bigger, Better, and More Convenient

In addition to its performance boosts, the PS5 Pro also offers some very practical upgrades in the storage department. The console comes equipped with a generous 2TB of internal storage out of the box – a significant increase from the 825GB offered by the base PS5. For gamers with extensive libraries, this expanded storage capacity means much less hassle and headache when it comes to managing your installed games and saves. No more agonizing over which titles to delete when you’re running low on space. And if even 2TB isn’t enough for your needs, the PS5 Pro still supports expandable storage via M.2 SSD expansion, allowing you to add additional high-speed storage as your library grows over time.

Connectivity: Embracing the USB-C Future

Another notable change with the PS5 Pro is in its connectivity ports. The front-facing USB-A port found on the original model has been replaced by a more modern USB-C port, reflecting the growing industry-wide shift toward this newer, more versatile connection standard. As more and more gaming accessories begin to embrace USB-C, this change helps make the PS5 Pro more future-proof and compatible with the latest peripherals. However, it’s worth considering that this change could be an inconvenience for gamers who rely heavily on older USB-A accessories like legacy controllers, headsets, or external storage drives. Adapters or hubs may be necessary to maintain compatibility with these devices.

Design: Compact, Sleek, and Stylish

The PS5 Pro features a refreshed physical design that is both smaller and lighter than the original PS5, while still maintaining the sleek, futuristic aesthetic that made the original so visually distinctive. The reduced size and weight make the Pro easier to integrate into your existing gaming setup, even if space is at a premium. For gamers who found the original PS5 too large or unwieldy, the Pro’s more compact form factor is a very welcome improvement that doesn’t sacrifice style for practicality.

Price: A Premium Experience at a Premium Cost

Of course, all of the PS5 Pro’s advanced features and upgrades come at a cost. The console starts at $700, a full $200 more than the base PS5 model. And that’s before factoring in the cost of optional accessories like the add-on disc drive ($150) or vertical stand ($30), which can quickly push the total investment close to the $900 mark. For gamers who already own a PS5, this higher price point may be difficult to justify, especially if your current setup doesn’t allow you to take full advantage of the Pro’s enhanced capabilities.

Is the PS5 Pro Right for You?

Ultimately, whether the PS5 Pro is a worthwhile upgrade for you depends on your specific gaming needs, preferences, and setup. The console is clearly designed with serious, hardcore gamers in mind – those with high-end displays and a desire for the absolute best in terms of performance and visual fidelity. If you own a 4K OLED TV or high refresh rate gaming monitor, you’ll likely see a substantial difference in the quality of your gaming experience with PS5 Pro. The console really shines in its ability to deliver 4K 60 FPS and 120 Hz gameplay, providing a smoother, more responsive, and more immersive experience in supported titles.

On the other hand, if you’re a more casual gamer, or your current display is a standard 1080p TV or monitor, the benefits of the PS5 Pro are likely to be much less pronounced. The high cost of entry may be hard to justify if you won’t be able to perceive the full extent of the console’s upgrades. For these gamers, the base PS5 remains a very capable and more affordable option that still delivers an excellent overall gaming experience.

Summary

After a month of hands-on experience, it’s clear that the PS5 Pro delivers on its promise of meaningful, noticeable upgrades to performance, storage, and design compared to the base PS5. For serious gamers with high-end setups designed to showcase the console’s advanced capabilities, the PS5 Pro is an excellent choice that provides a premium gaming experience. However, the high cost of entry and more limited compatibility with older USB-A accessories may give some gamers pause. Carefully consider your own gaming needs, preferences, and budget to determine whether the PS5 Pro is the right choice for you at this stage. If you have the right setup and don’t mind paying a premium for the latest and greatest in console gaming technology, the PS5 Pro is a worthwhile investment that will likely keep you gaming at the highest level for years to come. But if you’re satisfied with the performance of the base PS5 or are gaming on a 1080p display, you may want to wait for a price drop before making the jump to the Pro.

In summary, the PS5 Pro offers:

Enhanced performance with support for 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rates

Improved visual fidelity through PSSR upscaling technology

Expanded 2TB internal storage and support for additional M.2 SSD expansion

USB-C connectivity for compatibility with the latest gaming accessories

More compact, sleek design without sacrificing the PS5’s distinctive style

However, it’s important to keep in mind:

The high starting price of $700, plus the cost of optional accessories

The more limited compatibility with older USB-A peripherals and accessories

The fact that not all games will showcase the full extent of the console’s upgrades

Potential visual artifacts or glitches with the upscaling feature in certain scenarios

Weigh these factors carefully to decide if the PS5 Pro is the right choice for your gaming needs and budget. With its powerful performance, expanded storage, and sleek design, it’s a premium console option for serious gamers looking to take their gaming experience to the next level.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



