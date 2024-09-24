Sony PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection with Limited Edition PS5

Sony has announced the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, a special release that commemorates three decades of gaming excellence. This limited edition collection features exclusive designs and accessories that pay homage to the original PlayStation console, launched on December 3, 1994. The collection includes the PlayStation 5 Pro Console, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, and various standalone accessories, all designed to celebrate this significant milestone.

Key Takeaways Limited edition PS5 Pro Console with 2 TB SSD and Wi-Fi 7

Limited edition PS5 Digital Edition with 1 TB SSD

Exclusive accessories including DualSense controllers and a Vertical Stand

Special collector’s items like PlayStation stickers and posters

Pre-orders start on September 26 for most items

Highly limited supply with only 12,300 units of the PS5 Pro Console available

Exclusive Features of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is designed to blend nostalgia with innovative technology. The limited edition PS5 Pro Console comes with a 2 TB SSD and Wi-Fi 7, making it one of the most advanced gaming consoles available. The design incorporates the original PlayStation color scheme, offering a unique aesthetic that fans will appreciate.

Special Collector’s Items

Each bundle includes a range of exclusive collector’s items:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

Pricing and Availability

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be available for pre-order starting September 26. In regions where direct.playstation.com is available, players with a PlayStation Network account can pre-order directly from PlayStation. For regions without direct.playstation.com, pre-orders will be available at participating retailers.

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be sold in highly limited supply in the following options: PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2 TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately). It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items: Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties PlayStation sticker Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs) PlayStation Paperclip PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle Includes the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TD SSD and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately). It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items: Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties PlayStation sticker Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs) PlayStation Paperclip PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone) DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone) DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)



Sony’s PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is a fitting tribute to three decades of gaming innovation. With limited edition consoles, exclusive accessories, and special collector’s items, this collection is a must-have for any PlayStation enthusiast. As Sony continues to innovate, fans can look forward to even more exciting developments in the future. Be sure to check Sony’s 30th anniversary webpage for more updates and celebration activities as the anniversary date approaches.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals