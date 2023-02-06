Some Nothing Phone 2 specs revealed

Nothing launched their first smartphone last year, the Nothing Phone 1, they are working on the Nothing Phone 2 which will also launch in the USA.

The Nothing Phone 1 was only available in Europe, although the handset recently went on sale in the USA through a beta membership.

The Nothing Phone 2 will be the first Nothing Phoen to get a full release in the USA and now some of the handset specifications have been revealed.

according to a recent report, the handset can be expected to launch sometime in quarter three of 2023, so that would be from July onward.

The handset is expected to be a more premium device than the Nothing Phone 1 and it will apparently use a yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm processor, probably a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2+ processor.

The new Nothing Phone 2 will also come with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there may also be some other RAM and storage options as well.

The device will come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the exact details of this are not known as yet. The Nothing Phone 1 features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution so we can expect something similar on the new handset.

As soon as we get some more details on the second-generation Nothing Phone, including some photos of the handset and some more specifications, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

Image Credit: Shawn Rain





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals