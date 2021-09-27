Somatosensory game controller make your whole body move during gameplay

The engineering team at TD Element have created a new games controller that can be used with Android, iOS, Mac and PCs enabling you to exercise your whole body while still enjoying the fun of your favourite game. The Somatosensory game controller has been specifically designed to motivate you to move your whole body while controlling in game characters thanks to the TD Element’s Smart Motion Sensors.

Somatosensory game controller

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“You can connect your motion sensing controller to your waist with the included belt clip. Release your hands and move your waist to dictate movement on the screen. Move your body, enjoy your games, and see what a little bit of motion can do to your gaming experience. Perfect for playing with friends, enjoying sports games, and getting into the game with movement and motion, the TD Element Motion Sensing Controller is a must-have accessory for any novice or serious gamer today.”

If the Somatosensory campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Somatosensory game controller project view the promotional video below.

“The TD Element Motion Sensing Controller is a smart motion sensing controller that records and tracks your body’s movements. Bluetooth technology syncs your controller to your game, tracking your movements and following your moves every step of the way. Move the TD element to the left, and the action in your game will move to the left too.”

“With a lightweight, compact, and simple design, the mini motion sensing controller is small enough to use with one hand. Hold your mobile device with one hand and use the controller with the other to play your favorite games – all without tapping the screen. Take some time at the end of a long work day to relax and engage with a fun, movement-based video game experience that keeps you active in a fun and healthy way.”

Source : Kickstarter

