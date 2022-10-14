If you are searching for an environmentally friendly way to keep your phone charged while in your vehicle, you might be interested in the Marvo dash mounted solar phone charger. Created by the engineers at Smart Car Life the unique in-car solar phone charger supports a wide variety of different vehicles and offers hi solar energy conversion and is equipped with a semi automatic sensor switch.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $59 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Marvo Solar Phone Mount has an external solar panel. You don’t need to prepare the cable to charge and worry about the electricity. The base(bottom clip) shown in the picture is suitable for Tesla model 3 and model Y, which can be also placed on the left or right rudder. Moreover, you can change other bases to match your car. It’s compatible with various cars.”

Solar phone charger

If the Marvo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Marvo solar phone charger project checkout the promotional video below.

“An electronic induction mount can save the effort of manually fixing the phone, but many electronic mounts are fully automatic induction designs, which will also lead to a problem – drivers will often mistakenly touch the switch when they do not need to use the mount, resulting in power waste. “

“Marvo’s external solar panel is a key component to making the “no charging” a reality. The solar panel has a power storage function, as long as there is sunlight, the battery will definitely be able to store power. The thickness of the solar panel is appropriate. The surface is smooth and the overall texture is like a translucent stone, which is very delicate. The connection between the solar panel and the mount adopts a magnetic structure, which also shows a sense of technology in its design.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the solar phone charger, jump over to the official Marvo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



