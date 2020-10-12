Soleman solar charging backpack and powerbank from $109

Solar charging backpacks have been around for quite some time, but the Soleman neatly incorporate a large solar panel down the back of the rucksack providing an easy way to charge your devices while away from the grid. Solar power can be stored in the 17,000 powerbank.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $109 or £90, offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Soleman Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Soleman project view the promotional video below.

“Meet the newest member in our family. Introducing Soleman Backpack. Backpack lines that are equipped with the most advanced technology, stunning design, and practical features. Let’s dig in and find out what Soleman can bring to you. Soleman Backpack is a perfect companion! Charge multiple Devices, anywhere anytime. All you need is the right mood to get your work done. Carry your cables and devices with you and turn any space to Your working space!”

“With Soleman you get a 17,000 mAh powerbank that gets it charging from the solar panels. With our Backpack you will never run out of juice. With custom designed PCB-a using solar panels has never been this safe. Soleman is protected from short circuits. With Soleman you are safe and always charged.”

The ergonomic solar charging backpack include special back support technology to enable a backpack to feel lighter than it actually is. Soleman is also equipped with the “most advanced security system” that you can find for a backpack, say its creators. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Soleman crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

