Razer Kitsune firmware 2.0 update adds new SOCD Cleaning feature

Imagine you’re in the heat of an intense gaming session, every move counts, and the slightest error could mean defeat. Now, Razer has introduced a significant update to their Kitsune controller that could be the edge you need. With the latest firmware, they’ve added a feature called SOCD Cleaning, which is set to refine your gaming precision like never before.

SOCD Cleaning

SOCD Cleaning is a smart solution for a common problem in fighting games: when you press opposite directions at the same time, it can cause confusion in the game. This update is a big deal for gamers who love fighting games, as it makes sure your controller only registers the inputs you intend. With Firmware 2.0, Razer are introducing four SOCD Cleaning modes:

Neutral Mode (Default): If you press opposite directions, it registers no direction. This is the current default setting and standardized rules for Street Fighter.

Absolute Up Priority: Up trumps down, always. This is crucial for those clutch jump-ins or gamers that prefer an aerial attack strategy.

Last Input Priority: The most recent direction you press takes the priority, offering more dynamic control.

First Input Priority: Sticks with your initial choice, providing more consistency in your moves.

No SOCD Cleaning (PC Only): Both directions register, offering full freedom (and responsibility).

What’s great about our SOCD Customization is that you can change it without any additional software, it’s all built in. It’s similar to how you make changes with our current lighting settings. Flip the Tournament Lock Switch to Lock and then hold the ‘Share’ & ‘PS’ Button with the corresponding direction.

Neutral Mode (Default) : Create + PS + Up

Absolute Up Priority : Create + PS + Down

Last Input Priority : Create + PS + Right

First Input Priority : Create + PS + X

No SOCD Cleaning (PC Only) : Press Create + PS + Left

With Firmware 2.0, Razer offers you a range of options to customize how SOCD Cleaning works. You can choose from several modes, or even turn it off if you’re playing on PC and prefer the old way. The default setting is Neutral Mode, which means if you press opposite directions, it won’t register any movement. If you’re someone who likes to jump a lot in games, you might like Absolute Up Priority mode, which always picks up when you press up. If you care more about the timing of your moves, you can pick Last Input Priority or First Input Priority, depending on whether you want the controller to prioritize the last or first direction you pressed.

What’s really cool about this update is that you can make all these adjustments right on the controller itself. You don’t need to mess around with any software on your computer. This makes it super easy to tweak your settings until they’re just right for your play style. Razer is known for listening to their community, and this update is proof of that. They’ve taken the feedback from gamers and used it to make their products even better. By adding SOCD Cleaning and making it customizable, Razer is staying at the forefront of gaming technology.

To get these new features, all you have to do is download the Firmware 2.0 Update for your Razer Kitsune controller. Once you’ve got it, you can set up your controller to match exactly how you play, giving you more control and precision when it matters most. With Razer’s latest update, you’re getting more than just a new feature; you’re getting a tool that could help you win.



