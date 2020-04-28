SnowRunner game launches on PS4 , Xbox and PC

If driving big vehicles through wild terrain sounds like something you would enjoy, you will be pleased to know that the unique SnowRunner game has today launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC systems. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the video game that lets you climb into the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles.

“Get in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever. Drive 40 vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet and Freightliner as you leave your mark on an untamed open world. Explore immense open worlds and feel the total freedom of driving in the wild. Discover new locations, dozens of missions, challenging contracts, and leave your mark in these untamed lands. Carry heavy hauls and extreme payloads by overcoming mud, torrential waters, snow, and frozen lakes for huge rewards and unlockables.”

Source : SR

