Snapods earbuds attach to your smartphone using magnets $75

The Snapods earbuds offer a unique design and case allowing them to be attached to the back of your smart phone for easy access and charging while not in use. Once attached Snapods are always with your smartphone providing great sound and making your earbuds a little harder to lose or leave behind. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the earbuds equipped with Qualcomm hi-res wireless audio and capable of providing over 20 hours of playback as well as wireless charging, touch controls and more.

Early bird pledges are available from $75 or roughly £58 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during November 2020.

“We often listen to music or make phone calls from earphones by phones, and nowadays, our phones are always available and nearby like an extension of our arm. So, the most convenient and instinctive way to carry our earphones would be to carry them together with the phone, hence the concept of Snapods is born — The world’s first on-the-phone carrying TWS HiFi Earphones.”

“These tiny, true wireless stereo earbuds can be securely held in a slim case that magnetically attaches to the back of your phone. So, you can stop worrying about forgetting to pack your earbuds or them falling out your ears on the go. The magnetic attraction is of perfect strength so the Snapods effortlessly snaps on and off your phone when manipulated, and holds tight when subjected to impact.”

