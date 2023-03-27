Bonfire 2.0 wood burning smokeless fire pit

Building on the design of their first wood-burning fire pit which was successfully launched via Kickstarter a few years ago. The team at Solo Stove have now created a second-generation wood-burning fire pit in the form of the aptly named Bonfire 2.0. Designed to provide a smokeless fire pit built for the backyard and beyond the second-generation design now includes a removable base plate and ash pan and the company has expanded its range of accessories to include everything you need for a successful and safe outdoor fire pit experience.

Build your perfect fire pit depending on your needs with heat deflectors, stands, covers and more available to provide both the perfect heater and cooking experience if desired. Constructed from 304 stainless steel the wood-burning stove can keep up to 8 people warm and features a unique airflow system that minimizes smoke.

Wood burning smokeless fire pit

“Relish in fireside experiences without the inconvenience of a smoky flame. Our Signature 360° Airflow super—heats air to burn off smoke before it can get to your clothes and hair. And without that pesky “post—fire” smell, teary eyes, or a game of musical chairs to dodge smoke, you can enjoy ultimate warmth without sacrificing comfort.”

“Ditch the hassle of complicated assembly. Making good moments should always be easy, and our fire pits are designed to deliver. Thanks to 360° Signature Airflow, anyone can easily spark up bright flames whether you’re a first—timer or a pro. And just like the start-up, clean—up can be done in a snap. Our new removable ash pan makes getting rid of incinerated leftovers simple so that you can enjoy nights with less mess and more good moments.”

Source : Solo Stove





