BondStove smokeless fire pit from $249

BondStove is a new smokeless fire pit that allows you to not only enjoy the warmth of a campfire but also allows you to cook your favourite outdoor food conveniently. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal and provides an innovative fire pit design with unique features to make your outdoor experience even more wonderful. Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $249 or £198 (depending on current exchange rates).

“BondStove is the most stylish and innovative fire pit: not just easy to cook but more ways to cook, a breeze to move & set up. This is why BondStove is the best fire pit for everyone – no matter you are a veteran or newbie. BondStove is the perfect fire pit for anyone who: Loves the outdoors, RV adventures and camping trips, Enjoys picnic and beach trips with families and friends, Fancies tailgating but hates the hassle of troublesome cooking and Likes backyard gatherings and party with beloved ones.”

BondStove smokeless fire pit

“We create the WARMBOND BondStove, that is designed to fix all the above annoying troubles that other fire pits have. We remove all the inconveniences and leave only beautiful memories. The unique dual-air system allows you to relish in fireside experiences without smoky flame, no more smoke-smelling clothes & teary eyes. Our fire pit provides more oxygen to feed the fire and burns the smoke before it escapes from the fire pit.”

Assuming that the BondStove funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the BondStove smokeless fire pit project check out the promotional video below.

“No one ever makes wheels for fire pits – but we did. We know how difficult it is to move a heavy-duty wood-burning stove. So, we make wheels for our fire pits, making it just a breeze to move the fire pit. Move your fire pit from your garden shed to your backyard & patio. Take it from your car to the campsite. Just brake the fire pit when you start to fire up – no need to change the wheels.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the fire pit, jump over to the official BondStove crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

