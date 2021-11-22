Smitool table saw feeder system prevents accidents and kickbacks

Makers and woodworkers equipped with a table saw may be interested in a new feeder system created by Simtool based in Canada. The new table saw feeder has been designed to provide a safer way to work with your favorite material, removing the likelihood of a kickback or accidental finger loss.

Smitool table saw feeder system for added safety

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $470 or £348 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The two driving wheels are respectively suspended on four springs. When you lift it, define the suspended position of the wheel with the wood to be cut, fix it with the middle knob, and pull out the wood. Due to gravity, the driving wheel will automatically drop a certain distance. Then fix the two knobs and start to work. The four springs will be compressed and pressure will be applied automatically.”

Table saw feeder demonstrated on a large table saw

If the Smitool campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Smitool table saw feeder project view the promotional video below.

“Take a look at the views of an old carpenter on the woodworking forum! “I have used table saw regularly for about 48 years. I have talked first hand to a number of people that have lost fingers. Every one of them was pushing a small piece through the saw and when their hand was almost past the blade there was a kickback and as they were holding the wood their hand was pulled into the blade. This isn’t the kickback when ripping a long thin piece that is shot back like a spear. This is the 12 inch or so square piece that is kicked back in a spin and with your hand on the wood about 6 inches to the right of the blade and just past the center of the blade your fingers travel back and to the left into the blade. Happens so fast you have no time to respond. I have never run into anyone that has lost a finger any other way.”

“In fact, once it is solved that our feeder can run stably on the large table saw, it is easier to run on the router table, because the resistance of the router table is usually less than table saw, which is also the usual feeder( Including their limited size) only can be used on the milling or router table reason ! The table size of the small table saw is similar as router table, and the fixing method is the same as that of the router table. If necessary, please use the tail extension rod attachment”

