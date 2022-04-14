Polar Pacer Pro smartwatches designed to improve your running

Polar has announced the launch of its new smartwatches designed specifically to help runners improve their times. The Polar Pacer Pro running watch is now available to purchase priced at $299.90 and the more affordable Polar Pacer is now available to preorder priced at $199.90 with shipping expected to start sometime during May 2022.

Smartwatches for runners

– Powerful training tools for serious runners.

– Integrated barometer with wrist-based running power.

– Hyperfast, high-performance core processor.

– Bright display for optimal readability in any condition.

– Advanced optical heart rate tracking technology.

– Accurate GPS and long-life battery.

– Rapid charging and data transfer.

“This is an ultra-light, new-generation GPS running watch with integrated barometer that equips serious runners with advanced training tools to improve running economy and performance. Make every run a good run.

This is a serious running watch that equips serious runners with seriously powerful training tools. We’re serious when we say, ‘running is life’. Everyone loves going fast. The problem with things going too quickly is that it’s difficult to keep up. Not anymore. Our new CPU gives you a smoother, more powerful UI experience and performance.”

“Having something to aim for makes life much sweeter, especially when you achieve it. If you’re going to do something, go all the way.”

Source : PPro : PP

