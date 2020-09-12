Meta the paper thin laptop, tablet and smartphone stand from $9

If you are in the market for a small, lightweight, ergonomic stand for your laptop, smartphone or tablet, you may be interested in the Meta Stand recently launched on Kickstarter by the development team at Ideapot. Early bird pledges start from just $9 or roughly £7 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place before the end of the year.

“Laptops, smartphone, and tablet are essential tools for working and entertaining, especially during these times. However, the low screen positioning and fixed keyboard are causing neck-and-shoulder pain which can be uncomfortable. Meta Stand, the adjustable laptop stand provides more flexibility in setting up your workspace to better suit your needs and healthy viewing. By using a properly adjustable Meta Stand, it will help prevent pain and improve your posture.”

“Your laptop should be set up with the top of the screen at eye level. Screens placed below your eye line can result in neck and back strain, especially if you work that way all day. Hunching over a low table, lounging on a couch, or simply using your laptop at odd angles for long periods can easily lead to neck, wrist, and back pain.”

Source : Kickstarter

