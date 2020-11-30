B6 Multi-directional smartphone microphone from $89



B6 consists of 3 microphones. Two directional microphones – one in front, one back side, and also one internal omni-directional microphone. These microphones, when combined, allow the B6 to offer 5 different capturing modes. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $89 or £67. If the B6 microphone Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the B6 microphone project review the promotional video below.

“Do you have dreams of becoming a Youtuber, Tik Toker or Social media influencer but don’t know how to start? Besides your camera, we’d like to suggest that you begin with the ultra versatile Balsang B6 microphone.”

“The sound quality of your videos is very important, but good microphones in the professional market are expensive, and you may have to purchase several different kinds of microphones for the various types of videos you want to shoot. Maybe your budget is limited. “

Integrated microphones in smartphones are good, but not as good as a separate microphone, and it is impossible to change their direction. If you want professional audio capture, you should consider using an separate microphone. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official B6 microphone crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

