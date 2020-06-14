Ohsnap smartphone grip and stand passes $1.1 million on Kickstarter

Ohsnap Grip is a slimline smartphone grip that mounts securely on the back of your phone and offers not only extra finger support but is also equipped with a magnet for easy mounting to compatible in car holders. The latest Ohsnap Grip is also compatible with the companies magnetic wireless charger and is now available from just $15 or roughly £13 with worldwide delivery expected take place during August 2020. The Ohsnap smartphone grip is available in a wide variety of colours and can be fitted to your smart phone in less than 20 seconds

“Ohsnap is a powerful grip, stand, and magnet wrapped inside a super-thin frame, now compatible with snapcharge: our magnetic wireless charger! It makes life with your phone happy, productive, and care-free without the cheap, bulky, or ugly plastic. Ohsnap works for all phones and finger sizes. Secure, one-handed gripping is quick and easy with the ohsnap grip. Just slide your finger through the loop! It’s there when you need it, and not when you don’t.

Because of our dedication to the vision of ohsnap, the ohsnap grip went through multiple iterations and 3D-printed prototypes every day. It constantly changed and improved on a daily basis to bring it to the slick and easy to handle grip that you see today.”

“Ohsnap transforms into a multi-angle stand, so whether you’re on facetime with a friend or taking a break to watch some YouTube, this handy kickstand has you covered. Ohsnap is magnetic, so now multitasking is easier than ever. Gym equipment, fridges, car mounts and more… it sticks to them like magic! Not only did we take the phone grip to the next level, but we also added to it with the first ever magnetic wireless charger, Snapcharge. Snapcharge uses the Qi charging standard which works with almost all devices including wireless charging enabled phones, Airpods, and more.”

Source : Kickstarter

