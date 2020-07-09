Profoto B10 flash designed for smartphones

Smartphone photographers may be interested to know that Profoto has launched a new professional flash specifically designed for smartphone photography. The Profoto B10 flash can be used with the iOS and Android smartphones enabling photographers to use the full power of their flashes.
“For the first time in history, smartphone photographers can now add a professional flash to their gear – an innovation that rewrites the rules of photography. Profoto, maker of the world’s leading premium photographic flashes, today announces a major milestone by making their B10 flash series compatible with iPhone. “
“This is the first time anyone has successfully brought professional flashes to smartphones. The Profoto B10 flash series are small, lightweight flashes, with a hundred times more power than a LED light. With a B10, a smartphone photographer can now not only overpower the sun with his or her phone, but also produce images ready for commercial use.”
“This is a revolutionary innovation,” states Profoto CEO Anders Hedebark. “Making professional flash available to smartphones has the potential to be ground-breaking, just like how the transition from analog to digital cameras once changed everything. We believe freedom with connectivity is the next step for professional photography. No matter what kind of photographer you are, it’s all about the light. And we want to offer image creators to work with great light, regardless of what
capturing device you chose to use.”
Features of the Profoto B10 flash :
– Size and shape of a camera lens
– Lightweight and cordless
– The flash power of 5 (Profoto B10) or 10 (Profoto B10 plus) speedlights.
– Continuous light with adjustable brightness and color temperature for still and video
– Flexibility to set up on camera tripods or light stands
– Compatibility with 120+ Profoto light shaping tools including the OCF range
– Compatibility with all Profoto Air remotes, including the Profoto A1/A1X
– Smart connectivity with the Profoto app
Compatible iPhone smartphones
Tested and verified
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone X
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Requires iOS 11 or newer.
Compatible Android smartphones
Tested and verified
Samsung Galaxy S9+
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei M20 Pro
Huawei Mate 30
Huawei P30 Pro
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 4
Xiaomi Mi 8
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
OnePlus 6
OnePlus 7 Pro
HTC U12+
Requires Android OS 7 or newer.
Source : Profoto