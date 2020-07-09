Profoto B10 flash designed for smartphones

Smartphone photographers may be interested to know that Profoto has launched a new professional flash specifically designed for smartphone photography. The Profoto B10 flash can be used with the iOS and Android smartphones enabling photographers to use the full power of their flashes.

“For the first time in history, smartphone photographers can now add a professional flash to their gear – an innovation that rewrites the rules of photography. Profoto, maker of the world’s leading premium photographic flashes, today announces a major milestone by making their B10 flash series compatible with iPhone. “

“This is the first time anyone has successfully brought professional flashes to smartphones. The Profoto B10 flash series are small, lightweight flashes, with a hundred times more power than a LED light. With a B10, a smartphone photographer can now not only overpower the sun with his or her phone, but also produce images ready for commercial use.”

“This is a revolutionary innovation,” states Profoto CEO Anders Hedebark. “Making professional flash available to smartphones has the potential to be ground-breaking, just like how the transition from analog to digital cameras once changed everything. We believe freedom with connectivity is the next step for professional photography. No matter what kind of photographer you are, it’s all about the light. And we want to offer image creators to work with great light, regardless of what

capturing device you chose to use.”

Features of the Profoto B10 flash :

– Size and shape of a camera lens

– Lightweight and cordless

– The flash power of 5 (Profoto B10) or 10 (Profoto B10 plus) speedlights.

– Continuous light with adjustable brightness and color temperature for still and video

– Flexibility to set up on camera tripods or light stands

– Compatibility with 120+ Profoto light shaping tools including the OCF range

– Compatibility with all Profoto Air remotes, including the Profoto A1/A1X

– Smart connectivity with the Profoto app

Compatible iPhone smartphones

Tested and verified

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Requires iOS 11 or newer.

Compatible Android smartphones

Tested and verified

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei M20 Pro

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei P30 Pro

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 4

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 7 Pro

HTC U12+

Requires Android OS 7 or newer.

Source : Profoto

