ChaiBot smart tea maker machine hits Kickstarter

Tea drinkers might be interested in a new Kickstarter project, launched this month for the ChaiBot smart tea maker machine. Designed to be able to brew any tea to your exact requirements. The tea maker allows you to create matcha and chai teas with a richer taste and 30% more antioxidants say its creators. All at the touch of a button. Featuring an easy self cleaning system. The tea maker is capable of brewing 6 cups each time and is four times faster than a kettle. Use fresh ingredients, looseleaf tea, or tea bags, depending on your preference.

“For all tea lovers who don’t want to be limited by options, time, and cleaning, ChaiBot is the only tea maker you’ll ever need. We hear you – brewing tea takes so long, the inconsistent flavor is annoying, the mess after is hard to clean, and you want matcha as well as authentic chai too. Instead of using different ways to make tea, you get an all-in-one smart machine. And it feels calming to be sipping something healthier and tastier too!”

ChaiBot smart tea maker machine

Assuming that the ChaiBot funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the ChaiBot smart tea maker machine project play the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $175 or £149 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Antioxidants are the most beneficial components of tea. A higher intake of antioxidants has been linked to a lower risk of diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.ChaiBot gives you 30% more antioxidants with our Total Tea Extraction Technology (TTE) for a healthier cup every time. You also get richer flavor because 99.8% of the tea molecules are extracted while using a minimal amount of leaves.”

“No more waiting for the kettle to boil and fear a spill. Combining the smart steeping method, in less than 3 minutes you get perfect cups so you can make more time for the things you love. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the smart tea maker, jump over to the official ChaiBot crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals