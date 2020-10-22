Acer Halo Smart Speaker with LED display $109

Acer has this week introduced its new Acer Chromebox CXI4 mini PC which will be launching next year as well as its latest Acer Chromebook laptop in the form of the Spin 513 powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform.

“Acer’s new Halo Smart Speaker is a stylish and customizable device that has been designed to blend in—or stand out—in any home. The speaker’s compact size lets it fit virtually anywhere, even on a cluttered desk or kitchen counter, while its modern design lets it complement any décor. RGB base-lighting offers further customization possibilities, notably the option to sync with music to set just the right vibe or choose a color scheme suited for day or night. As one of the first Google Assistant compatible smart speakers with DTS sound, the Halo Smart Speaker provides rich, high-quality audio that is projected in 360 degrees to fill any room.”

“An optional LED display lets users check the time or see what the weather is like outside with just a glance, and an app is currently under development that will allow users to personalize their device with a message or simple image. Google Assistant is built into the device, providing hands-free help around the home: with a simple “Hey Google,” the Halo will play music, podcasts, news, answer questions and more. Two far-field omnidirectional mics easily distinguish between ambient noise and voice commands to react quickly, and a physical switch is available to mute the microphone for those concerned with privacy.”

The Acer Halo Smart Speaker will be available in North America in Q1 2021 starting at $109 and throughout Europe in December 2020 with prices starting from €119.

Source : Acer

