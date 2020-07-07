O’kase modular smart pill organizer

Remembering to take your vitamins, medication or other daily supplements can sometimes be a little difficult. One solution could be the newly launched O’kase, a smart phone connected modular pill organizer that is always connected to the Internet. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about how the O’kase can help you worry less about remembering when to take your supplements or medication.

Earlybird pledges are available from $55 offering a 30% saving off the recommended retail price. Each pill organizer comes with a SIM enabled global roaming system and has been designed as a compact everyday carry device.

“Many of us take supplements, birth control or prescription medications on a daily basis. We all understand the benefits of taking them on time, but are reluctant to spare the attention. According to research, more than half Americans cannot adhere to their dosing schedule. It’s not just shredding your dollars spent on pills, there could also be unnecessary risks introduced.

We have been looking for a quality pill organizer that is customizable, smart with reminders, and also portable. Surprisingly, it is hard to find. They either come in wrong sizes, are not intuitive to learn or rely heavily on smart phone to function.”

“Knowing what you missed is also important. You will see a blinking red light if you missed your dose. It will be shown on your summary report as well. O’kase is designed to be internet access on the go via Cellular and Bluetooth (optional). Just like how Kindle (Cellular version) enables reading new books on the go, O’kase is your companion 24/7. No more WiFi setup, so there is one less thing to worry about. ”

Source : Kickstarter

