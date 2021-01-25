iC-R smart motorcycle helmet hits Kickstarter from $100

Intelligent Cranium Helmets has developed a new motorcycle smart helmet called the iC-R, offering riders a “feature rich” Smart motorcycle helmet that will not only help save lives but also enhance a riders experience. ICH has solved this problem by integrating custom and currently available technologies into a motorcycle helmet that alerts and allows the rider to see danger before it’s too late.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $599 or £438 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the iC-R campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the iC-R smart motorcycle helmet project view the promotional video below.

“Each iC-R model is designed and built with care and the utmost safety in mind. For the physical build; we’re securing each helmet in Carbon Fiber & Kevlar for the ultimate in durability. Taking safety even further, we’re pushing the limits for: DOT, SNELL, and ECE 22.05 certifications prior to shipping. Oh…there’s one other one, but we’re saving that as a big surprise once obtained.”

Features of the smart motorcycle helmet include dual rear-view cameras designed to eliminate blind spots by providing a 240 degree field-of-view, ICH explains that similar products simply don’t provide this key safety element and only produce a 180 degrees maximum field of view. This is combined with dual rear proximity/sonar sensors offering a visual and audible alert of hazards within 5-15ft directly on the helmets heads up display (HUD). Together with ultra-bright rear LED helmet lights all of which can be customized to meet your exact requirements as needed.

“Further, our patented technology and design enables the rider to leverage custom and existing mobile technology to take advantage of everything their smartphone has to offer.”

Other features include a GPS Helmet Tracker – Never lose track of where you helmet is with our “Find My Helmet” feature in our companion app; Auto Tinting Visor – Designed so riders never have to take their hands off their bikes; see clearly all the time; Internal Speakers – We’ve really looked at the placement of our internal speakers as much as the sound. Instead of the uncomfortable feeling of wireless buds or speakers that constantly push up against your ears in an already very snug fitting helmet; we’ve recessed our speakers a little to take care of that. Now you can enjoy that immersive sound for longer rides.; Heads-up Display HW – A 1920×1080 resolution and 40 degree FOV waveguide projection module fixed to the interior portion of the helmet, projects the rear-view camera feed onto our HUD as an overlay on the road ahead. Our HUD is able to be easily removed and stored away if desired.

“Almost every motorcycle rider has had at least ONE close encounter while riding, where a vehicle almost (or in some case did) blind side them because neither the rider nor the driver of the vehicle saw each other.”

Source : Kickstarter

