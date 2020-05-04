Mirror One smart mirror hits Kickstarter from

A new smart mirror Kickstarter campaign is launched via Kickstarter allowing you to pledge to be one of the first backers to own the Mirror One.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the smart mirror and its features and “WunderTouch” technology. Early bird pledges are available from €1,599 and delivery throughout Europe is expected to take place sometime during January 2021

“At first glance, Mirror One looks like a high-quality wall mirror. But as soon as you approach the mirror, it wakes up with help of a motion sensor – no need to unlock it. Don’t spend time searching for your important everyday information. Get it at one glance. And Mirror One gets to know you and informs you about deviations from your usual situation – e.g. if there is more traffic than usual, it will let you know. “

“Mirror One is a technically advanced digital mirror: A purpose-built user interface, interaction without touching, a screen with almost no compromise in mirroring quality, all in a carpenter-made wooden frame. Touch without touching, that’s WunderTouch. It’s the ‘perfect’ form of interacting with a digital mirror: No fingerprints! WunderTouch feels incredibly natural and enables new forms of user interaction: For example, you can change the color of a lamp by simply moving your hand.”

Features of the Mirror One smart mirror include :



– Truly a Mirror – No ‘dull’ or ‘dark’ mirroring: we use a high reflectivity mirror, making almost no compromise in mirroring vs. image quality.

– Full Frame Screen – A large 42-inch high brightness display covers the whole mirror: every inch is usable for content visualization.

– Hand Tracking – Mirror One uses an innovative method of user interaction designed for a mirror display: WunderTouch works without touching the screen, no fingerprints!

– Purpose-built Interface – Mirror One is based on a purpose-built user interface which is highly optimized for a mirror display: reduced, clean, colorful.

Source : Kickstarter

