Gimdow easy to install smart lock $88

The Gimdow smart lock has a “peel and stick” 10 minute installation that allows you to quickly begin using the Gimdow in your home or office with very little fuss or tools. Complete with its own smartphone application available for both Android and iOS devices the smart lock offers three possible entry methods either code, mechanical key or access directly from your smartphone. Powered by four AA batteries the smart arc can be used 10 times a day for over 300 days on a fully charged set.

Thanks to the comprehensive smartphone app users can easily provide access rights directly from their mobile device. “Peek in the app to see when your kid got home from school, when your dog walker started and finished their walk, and if your package was delivered.”

“Simply peel and stick to your door using durable but removable adhesive. For permanent installs, use the screws and screwdriver provided with your Gimdow order. No modification required of the current door lock. We promise! Never worry about hacking and breaches with Gimdow’s 128-bit encryption. Your code will always stay private and secure”

