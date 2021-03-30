New Leviton smart light switches support Alexa, Hey Google, and Apple HomeKit

Leviton has this week introduced its second generation of light switches and dimmers all of which support Alexa, Hey Google, Apple HomeKit and IFTTT integration and take the form of four new products a 600W Dimmer, 15A Switch, Mini Plug-in Switch, and Mini-Plug-in Dimmer. Leviton’s Decora Smart Wi-Fi product line features hubless devices that connect to Wi-Fi with a user-friendly set-up process, making it easy for homeowners to control lighting, electronics and small appliances from anywhere via the My Leviton app available for both android and iOS devices

Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen dimmers, switches and smart plug-ins can be incorporated into any existing smart home alongside other current Decora Smart Wi-Fi controls as part of a whole home solution, reveals today’s press release.“Leviton is making it easier than ever for homeowners to add smart lighting control upgrades that match their unique homes and lifestyles with Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen and Anywhere Companions,” said James Shurte, senior product manager, Leviton. “Designed with our customers in mind, these exciting new Leviton products take smart to the next level, making it easy and cost-effective to upgrade from standard switches and dimmers to attractive app- and voice-controlled solutions for the entire home.”

The new Decora Smart Anywhere Dimmer and Switch Companions pair wirelessly with Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen dimmers and switches to provide additional lighting control locations in the familiar Leviton Decora Smart aesthetic wherever needed for convenience, such as at the base of a staircase or end of a hallway. The new 600W Dimmer is priced at $45, with the Mini-Plug-in Dimmer costing $30, while the 15A Switch sells at a retail price of $40, and the Mini Plug-in Switch set at $25.

Source : Leviton

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals