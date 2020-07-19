Olly smart light helps your body rest its circadian rhythm

a new smart light has been developed called Olly which uses Samsung developed light therapy to help suppress or promote your natural melatonin production and reset your circadian rhythm.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the smart light which has launched via Kickstarter and blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 600 backers still 14 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available from $39 or roughly £32 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020. “Being exposed to too much artificial lighting impacts our natural production of melatonin, the key hormone that helps us sleep.”

“The sun affects our bodies more than what we see through our blind eyes. In every light spectrum – whether radiated by sunlight or LED light – the 480nm wavelength controls our melatonin levels. As the intensity of this wavelength increases, our production of melatonin is suppressed so that we feel more energized. Likewise, we feel more relaxed when this wavelength’s intensity is decreased. But we realized conventional LED lighting is counterproductive to this. So what do our bodies really need?”

– During the day, we should be exposed to more of this wavelength so that our bodies do not produce melatonin when we need to be at our most alert state.

– Once we wind down for the day and approach bedtime, we should be exposed to less of this type of wavelength during the night so that our body can begin to produce more melatonin.

Source : Kickstarter

