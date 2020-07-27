DIY Arduino smart glasses with OLED display

Student Mars Kapadia has created an awesome pair of smart glasses for his school science fair, complete with a transparent OLED display. The wearable smart glasses are controlled by an Arduino Nano Every microcontroller combined with an HC-05 Bluetooth module, that enable the glasses to connect to the mobile app, while a small LiPo battery provides the power. Check out the demonstration and overview video below to learn more about their construction.

“One unusual feature is that the darkened lenses can be flipped down for sun protection in outdoor environments, then up to offer easy viewing in darker areas.

Source : AB : Reddit

