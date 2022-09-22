Dockcase external smart SSD storage enclosure from $59

If you are searching for a versatile external storage solution that you can customize to your exact needs using either solid state disks or hard disk drives. You may be interested in the new Dockcase storage system created by the team of engineers at Seesaw. Thanks to over 240 backers with still 27 days remaining the campaign has raised over five times its required pledge goal.

The external storage features triple data loss protection and can store up to 8 TB of SSD or HDD drive with SATA III transfer speeds of up to 6 Gbps. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $59 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Dockcase 2.5″ Smart Hard Drive Enclosure is the safest companion for 2.5″ 7-15mm SATA HDD and SSD. PLP technology guarantees an additional 10 seconds of cache data writing time during power outage, with health status display reminding you to replace disk timely before disk crash. No longer worry about data loss with the 15W auxiliary power supply Type-C. Plus the resilient silicone provides 360° shock protection, the triple protection design escorts your data transfer all the way.”

Assuming that the Dockcase funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Dockcase smart external storage enclosure project review the promotional video below.

Smart external storage

“A huge amount of data is produced in our life and work. According to research, data loss happens from time to time whether it’s precious business documents or cherished family photos. More than 20 engineers on our team have experienced data loss 8 times, data loss always happen suddenly and unexpectedly. More than 100,000 searches per month for data recovery, disk repair, etc, the demand for data recovery is increasing day by day. Don’t wait until it happens to spend sky-high services to rescue it.”

“The smart screen can display Power Loss Protection in real time, different panel information allows you to know the real-time working status very well, and the newly added 3 touch keys deliver a more convenient, quicker and time-saving working experience.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the smart external storage enclosure, jump over to the official Dockcase crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals