Flic 2 smart button now supports Apple Homekit

The Flic 2 smart buttons were launched via a successful Kickstarter campaign last year and now the developers of the Flic range of smart home buttons have this week announced Apple HomeKit support as well as the addition of multi-coloured LEDs to indicate different states. Designed to provide a simple way to control your smart home the second generation Flic smart buttons use a hub connected to your home network to communicate with your smart devices, and starter kits are available from $160 or a 6-button pack with hub will be available for $220. Flic 2 buttons are self-adhesive, and a range of provided stickers can be used to illustrate their function.

“HomeKit was one of the most requested new features. Since Flic is one of the very few units that act as a trigger and not something that gets triggered, it was a challenge to integrate it. It has been a long process but thanks to a close dialogue and collaboration with Apple, we managed to accomplish this together which we are very proud of”, says Oskar Öberg, CTO of Shortcut Labs.

The term Smart Button was coined in 2014 by Shortcut Labs when they launched the first version of Flic on Indiegogo. At that time, Smart Home technology was in its embryo, and the primary usage of smart buttons was to control smartphones. But along with a maturing market, the company has grown significantly in Smart Home control.

“We’ve seen a huge demand for a simple way to control your devices without having to talk to a voice assistant or hardwiring connected switches and sensors to your wall sockets. Flic is wireless, easy to set up and with the new HomeKit integration, we will always be up to date with new technologies and devices,” says Daniel Abdiu, CEO of Shortcut Labs.

Features of the Flic 2 smart button :

– EASY TO USE – Flic 2 Smart Buttons is the easiest way to control your smart home appliances, such as Smart Lights, Music, Blinds, TV. Put the control into your fingertips!

– TRIGGER DIFFERENT SCENES – Each Flic 2 button can be used with three different triggers, push, double push and Hold. Each trigger can set of multiple action – ONE push can turn on all lights, your favorite playlist, and turn down the blinds at once!

– WIRELESS MOUNTING – Flic 2 can be mounted wherever it fits your needs. The buttons come with a reusable adhesive back with micro suction technology.

– SIMPLE TO SET UP – Setting up your Flic 2 Starter kit through the Flic app is easy as 1,2,3. Connect your Hub to the internet, connect your buttons, and choose what should happen when pressing the buttons

– CONTROL ROUTINES – Use Flic 2 to create and control your routines, use your morning button to turn off your morning alarm, start dimming up the lights, start your morning playlist and turn on the coffee maker, all with one push of a button!

