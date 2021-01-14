OTTO fully automatic smart bike light from $45

Cyclists searching for a smart bike light may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launch this month for the OTTO. A fully automatic smart bike light that has no buttons and has been specifically optimized to enhance your visibility while cycling yet still maximize battery life.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $45 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates). If the OTTO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the OTTO smart bike light project view the promotional video below.

“OTTO works auto-magically by sensing your bike’s movement and detecting ambient light levels. It then uses that data to choose a brightness and select from 5 different flash patterns. This ensures you stay most visible while maximizing battery life! OTTO uses CREE LEDs which provide best-in-class brightness for all day visibility. Plus we packaged 5 smart sensors and subsystems meaning it has a ton of capabilities and we will keep improving it over time via bluetooth software updates!”

“When you slam on the brakes, the last thing you usually think is to put your hand up. Luckily we’re here to help! Using those same sensors, OTTO detects when you are slamming the brakes and automatically flashes a specifically designed pattern to attract attention. And don’t worry, it only activates under heavy braking, so you won’t annoy people in traffic during a typical stop and go commute.”

“You always want to be most seen, but you also want to conserve battery power. Every other bike light forces you to do this calculus by yourself! Not with OTTO. OTTO maximizes your visibility while simultaneously maximizing battery life… we do it with advanced light sensors and some crazy smart algorithms :)”

