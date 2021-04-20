TEMPMi keychain thermometer compatible with iOS and Android

If you are searching for a small compact digital thermometer capable of measuring a wide variety of different things, the TEMPMi keychain thermometer might be worth more investigation. After launching on Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 1500 backers with still 34 days remaining. Simply plug the thermometer into the charging port on your mobile phone and use the companion application to measure object, body or surrounding temperatures with ease.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $39 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates). If the TEMPMi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the TEMPMi thermometer project review the promotional video below.

“Getting your temperature checked is inevitable during this global pandemic. You are bound to see a thermometer everywhere you travel to. TEMPMi is the ideal thermometer that is portable and tiny, which makes it easier to carry it around rather than carrying a bulky conventional one.”

“Time to get rid of your old and conventional thermometers! It is troublesome to replace the batteries every once in a while and they are bulky and heavy. No temperature record as app tracking is not supported and some are unsanitary to use as they are unable to measure contactlessly. “

“TEMPMi is a game changer. Scanning body temperature with a fast, simple, no-contact gesture, measuring anyone’s temperature with the most hygienic way within 0.4 to 1.6 inches. With the usage of thermopile and infrared sensor, TEMPMi can record body temperature with an accuracy of ± 0.5°F / 0.3°C.”

